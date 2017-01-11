A 'royal' Rocket comeback

Photo: Jon Howe

The Kelowna Rockets scored goals 38 seconds apart during the latter half of the third period Wednesday in a 4-3 come-from-behind win over the Victoria Royals.

It was the first game for the Rockets since completing a series of trades prior to Tuesday's trade deadline.

Trailing 3-2 with less than six minutes left in regulation time, Cal Foote rammed home his fourth of the season on a Kelowna power play to even the score.

Then, just 36 seconds later, Calvin Thurkauf notched his 18th to complete the comeback.

Michael Herringer shut the door the rest of the way.

Reid Gardiner, playing in his second game with the Rockets since being acquired last Friday, assisted on the game winner. Gardiner has two points in two games with the Rockets, both coming on key third period goals.

Tomas Soustal opened the scoring with the lone goal of the first period. Dillon Dube also scored in the third, briefly tying the game at 2-2.

The Rockets special teams really were that on Wednesday. The penalty killers killed off seven of eight minor penalties as again, the Rockets found themselves in-and-out of the penalty box for a good chunk of the night.

The power play hit once in four opportunities.

Herringer stopped 19 of 2 shots fired his way.

The win was the Rockets second in a row, and moves them back into a second place tie with Kamloops in the BC Division. Both teams are seven points back of division leading Prince George.

The Rockets and Royals hook up again Friday in Victoria before Kelowna moves on to face the Everett Silvertips in a Monday matinee.