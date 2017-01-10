Rockets quiet at deadline

Photo: Wayne Moore Carsen Twarynski (right)

The Kelowna Rockets didn't have anything left to deal.

After four moves in a span of 48-hours at the end of last week, Rockets general manager Bruce Hamilton watched the Western Hockey League trade deadline come, and go, Tuesday.

"We'll certainly see come the middle of March," said Hamilton Tuesday of the impact moves he made to improve the skill and grit of the team.

On Friday, the Rockets acquired former Prince Albert Raider sniper Reid Gardiner. Gardiner had been playing with Pittsburgh's affiliate in the American Hockey League.

On the weekend, they picked up 19-year-old power forward Carsen Twarynski from the Calgary Hitmen. Kelowna sent underachieving forward Jake Kryski to Calgary in return.

Hamilton hopes the moves will be the difference in the ultra-competitive BC Division of the Western Hockey League.

"We're one of four teams in our division that thinks they have a chance. Kamloops has made some moves, Prince George has made a whole bunch of moves and Victoria has made a couple.

"To me, this is going to be the toughest division in the Canadian Hockey League to come out of. If you don't have some ammo, you're not going to get out."

Gardiner showed the skill set he brings Saturday in a shootout win over the Blazers. He scored a shorthanded goal and set up linemates with pinpoint passes than will likely result in goals once his teammates get more comfortable with his ability.

Twarynski will make his debut Wednesday in Victoria. Hamilton feels he will make the top three lines that much better, and harder to play against.

"I don't want to pigeon-hole the guy as a third line guy because he's not, but if your third line can compete at the level we think ours can, that line itself will be the difference in a lot of games.

"We felt adding him brings that."

Twarynski will get a chance to play before the hometown fans for the first time next Wednesday, when the Rockets host Moose Jaw.