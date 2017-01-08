Rocket retool continues

Photo: Wayne Moore

Bruce Hamilton isn't done retooling the Kelowna Rockets roster.

The Kelowna GM Sunday dealt 18-year-old forward Jake Kryski to the Calgary Hitmen in exchange for 19-year-old power-forward Carsen Twarynski.

The Rockets also get a conditional third-round bantam draft choice in the deal.

The move comes just two days after Hamilton acquired 20-year-old sniper Reid Gardiner from Prince Albert for a trio of draft choices.

Forward Riley Stadel was also moved to make room for Gardiner, leaving a void in the grit department.

“We felt we needed to add a big physical forward and we’re getting that in Carsen. A power forward is something we were lacking,” said Hamilton.

“Jake Kryski is the player that Calgary wanted in return so that’s the price we had to pay.”

Kryski was acquired from Kamloops prior to the start of this season for defencemen Joe and Danny Gatenby. In his short stint with the Rockets, Kryski amassed 13 goals and 16 assists in 37 games.

Twarynski, at 6'2", 200 pounds, had comparable numbers, scoring 10 times and adding 11 assists in 36 games. He also spent 42 minutes in the penalty box.

The Rockets will be awarded a third round draft pick if Twarynski does not return to the Rockets from professional camps next season as a 20-year-old overage player.

Twarynski is expected to be in a Rockets uniform on Wednesday when they open a three-game road trip in Victoria.