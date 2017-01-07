Gardiner shines in debut

Photo: Wayne Moore Reid Gardiner

Let the comparisons begin.

Reid Gardiner, the latest trade coup by Kelowna Rockets GM Bruce Hamilton has a lot of similarities to a former teammate, Leon Draisaitl.

Both were plucked from the professional ranks on Jan. 6, both played junior hockey in Prince Albert and cost the Rockets a first round draft choice, among other assets.

Gardiner was easily the best player on the ice in his debut at Prospera Place Saturday, a thrilling 3-2 shootout win over the Kamloops Blazers.

"I just want to come in and do my job, and that's to help the team win" said Gardiner.

"I'd like to say I can compare myself to (Leon), but he's a very good player. I can't put too much pressure on myself, I'll just take it day-to-day."

Gardiner, a goal scorer by trade, got one in his debut, although he could have had more.

Trailing 2-1, and down a man in the third, Dillon Dube stole the puck at centre ice and curled toward the slot inside the blueline. He tapped the puck to Gardiner who waited a split second before wiring a wrist shot past the glove of Dylan Ferguson.

Nick Merkley scored the other Rocket goal on a power-play, burying a rebound off Kole Lind's blast from the left circle.

Rudolfs Balcers got that one back for the Blazers just after Dillon Dube was clipped in the mouth with a high stick. There was no call as the Blazers raced up the ice and tied it.

Nick Chyzowski gave the Blazers a one goal lead after he was hooked on a breakaway with .1 seconds left in the second. He beat Brodan Salmond on the ensuring penalty shot.

Calvin Thurkauf had a chance to win it late in regulation. Gardiner fired a no-look backhand pass from the right boards to Thurkauf streaking through the slot, but he was unable to completely control the puck and Ferguson covered for a faceoff.

Thurkauf had the best chance in overtime, as he cut through the slot and wired a shot off the post.

It took six rounds of the shootout before Kole Lind won it beating Ferguson glove-side. Salmond got his pad on Quinn Benjafield's attempt to extend the game, giving the Rockets the win, and snapping a four game losing streak in the process.

"We had a lot of energy tonight, a lot of life, and we did some things better," said head coach Jason Smith.

Smith said Gardiner will add to the Rockets leadership with his experience and knowledge of the league.

"He's a shooter. A guy who is going to help out the top end. He knows the game real well, he has a high hockey IQ, and he's going to add to our group."

The win Saturday moves the Rockets to within two points of Kamloops, as they teams battle for second spot in the BC Division. They're seven behind division leading Prince George.

The Rockets now hit the road for three. They play back-to-back in Victoria Wednesday and Friday before a holiday matinee in Everett next Monday.

They return home to host Moose Jaw Jan. 18.