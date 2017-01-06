Rockets drop 4th straight

Photo: Marissa Baecker

It was an emotional day for the Kelowna Rockets.

They said goodbye to a pair of teammates, including long-time Rocket Riley Stadel, through a pair of trades and welcomed three back into the lineup from the world juniors.

It all may have caught up with them in a 3-1 loss to the Blazers in Kamloops.

Dillon Dube, who arrived back in town just hours before the game from Montreal, wasn't supposed to play Friday.

He did, and scored the lone goal in the loss.

Calvin Thurkauf and Tomas Soustal also played Friday, but didn't factor into the scoring.

Jermaine Loewen in the dying second of the first and Rudolfs Balcers midway through the second, staked the Blazers to a 2-0 lead.

Dube cut the deficit in half later in the second, but that's as close as the Rockets would get.

Luc Smith iced it for the Blazers near the midway point of the final 20 minutes.

The Rockets, who gained 13 of a possible 16 points over an eight game span prior to, and right after the Christmas break, have just a single point from an overtime loss to show for their last four.

Michael Herringer went the distance for the Rockets, allowing all three goals on 36 shots.

The Rockets will try to right the ship Saturday when they host the Blazers in the back half of the home-and-home series.

Kelowna should have newly acquired forward Reid Gardiner in the line-up Saturday.

The Rockets picked up Gardiner from the Prince Albert Raiders in exchange for three draft choices Friday. They also dealt Stadel (Edmonton) and Jordan Borstmeyer (Vancouver) to make room.