Rockets wheel and deal

Photo: Wayne Moore

The Kelowna Rockets were open for business Friday, and GM Bruce Hamilton took full advantage.

In one of the busiest trade days in recent memory, Hamilton completed three separate deals to acquire one of the top goal scorers in the league during the past three years.

Hamilton plucked Reid Gardiner from the Prince Albert Raiders in exchange for a fifth-round bantam pick this year, a conditional first-rounder in 2017 or 2018, and a conditional fifth-round selection in 2019.

Gardiner, the older brother of current Rocket Erik Gardiner, has been playing with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in the American Hockey League this season.

Much like the Leon Draisiatl deal two seasons ago, Gardiner will leave the professional ranks to join the Rockets.

Over the past three seasons with the raiders, Gardiner amassed 99 goals and 101 assists.

"We had an opportunity to acquire one of the leagues best scorers over the last few seasons. He has been playing in the AHL, but will be coming to Kelowna to play for the Rockets," said Hamilton.

"He's excited about the opportunity to play for a competitive team with high end teammates and with his brother Erik. For us, he brings something we've been missing in that he's a pure shooter. We're in arguably the toughest division in the WHL, so he adds more depth to our roster."

Hamilton said it's a big price to pay, but felt he owed it to the fans to compete again this year.

To make room for the 20-year-old Gardiner, Hamilton was forced to unload one of the current overage players on the roster.

He moved five-year Rocket Riley Stadel to the Edmonton Oil Kings for a fifth-round bantam pick in 2018.

"This was an extremely tough decision for us. Riley has been a heart and soul guy for us for a long time now,

"He epitomizes what a good guy and a great teammate is. He has impeccable character and this is a significant loss. It won't be easy news for his teammates to hear."

Earlier in the day, the Rockets sent second-year Rocket Jordan Borstmeyer to the Vancouver Giants for a conditional fifth round pick this year.

"It was just a situation where we felt it would be beneficial for both sides if Borstmayer had a change of scenery," said Hamilton.

Gardiner is expected to be in the Rockets lineup Saturday when they host the Kamloops Blazers in the back end of a home-and-home series.