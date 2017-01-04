Sluggish Rockets fall in OT

Photo: Wayne Moore

The Kelowna Rockets played with a sense of urgency during the final period and overtime.

The first forty minutes - not so much.

It was those 40 minutes that stood between the Rockets and victory Wednesday, falling 3-2 in overtime to the visiting Spokane Chiefs.

"The third period was a positive period," said Rockets head coach Jason Smith.

"If we played the game the way we played the third period, I think the game would have been better for us. We would have created more opportunities, and would have spent more time in the offensive zone."

But, Smith said the team was sloppy over the first 40 minutes. Turned the puck over too many times, and lacked the energy and intensity they needed.

"We had a slow start, but going into the second, I thought we were better and in the third we were a lot better," said forward Riley Stadel.

"We ended strong but just couldn't come out with the two points."

The game was scoreless through a tedious first period. It wasn't until the Chiefs scored goals 35 seconds apart midway through the second that business started to pick up.

Kailer Yamamoto, a projected first round draft choice in June, got the scoring started on a Chiefs power-play. Yamamoto walked the line, then dove down toward the right faceoff circle where his shot beat Michael Herringer to the far side.

Tyson Helgesen doubled the lead seconds later when his harmless shot from the right point appeared to hit leg in front and deflect past Herringer.

The Rockets finally got on the board late when Rodney Southam somehow found an opening between the post and goaltender Jayden Sittler from in tight.

The Rockets buzzed all around the Spokane net the final few minutes of the period and carried that into the third.

After numerous chances, Stadel finally found the equalizer converting a pretty three-way passing play with Lucas Johansen and Connor Bruggen-Cate on a three-on-two rush.

Kelowna had five grade A chances to win it over the final four minutes, but couldn't find the equalizer.

Nick Merkley had the best chance, but Sittler manager to snare his shot from in close while lying prone in front of his net. Johansen had a glorious chance, but over-handled the puck in close and never did get off a shot.

Kole Lind had a chance to win it during a fast-paced three-on-three overtime. Lind fired just high from in close with Sittler at his mercy.

The Chiefs finally ended it at 3:19 of sudden death when Riley Woods beat Herringer five-hole on a close in two-on-one chance.

While not using it as an excuse, the Rockets looked at times lost offensively without three of their bigger guns, Dillon Dube, Tomas Soustal and Calvin Thurkauf.

Soustal and Thurkauf are back in town following their participation in the world juniors and should see some action during back-to-back games against Kamloops Friday and Saturday.

Dube, who will compete for a gold medal Thursday, should return to Kelowna sometime Friday.

The Rockets, losers of three-in-a-row, play in Kamloops Friday before hosting the Blazers Saturday. Kelowna sits a point behind the second place Blazers in the BC Division.