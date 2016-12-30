Rockets not ready, lose

Photo: Wayne Moore

The Kelowna Rockets weren't ready for the game the Victoria Royals brought Friday night.

The Royals brought the game to the Rockets physically and in intensity in skating away with a 2-1 victory.

"They played a hard game and we should have been ready," said Nolan Foote, who scored the only goal for the Rockets.

"We knew would be coming hard, they came off two wins against Prince George, and we should have been ready.

"That's probably a pretty good evaluation," said head coach Jason Smith. "We didn't play good enough for 60 minutes. When you don't compete for 60 minutes, and pay attention to detail, you don't win games."

Jack Walker opened the scoring for the Royals four minutes in when his shot from the right circle off a perfect feed from Jack Soy, beat Michael Herringer to the short side.

Both teams had chances with the man advantage. The Rockets had a two-man advantage for 92 seconds in the first period but managed just one shot.

Over the first 17 minutes of the period, the Rockets managed just two Cal Foote wrist shots from the point goaltender on Griffin Outhouse.

The Royals had a chance to blow the game open in the second with a full two-minute five-on-three, but Herringer shut the door, waking up the crowd and the bench in the process.

The Rockets got some momentum from the kill, but were unable to beat Outhouse, who was steady all night.

"When you kill off a five-on-three for a full two minutes it swings momentum to your team," said Smith.

"But, we didn't generate enough after that doing it shift after shift. The result was what we deserved."

Kaid Oliver scored what proved to be the game winner on delayed penalty. The Rockets were unhappy after it appeared Herringer may have been bumped prior to the goal.

Foote finally got the Rockets on the board late in the game on a Kelowna power-play.

They had a chance to tie it in the dying second with Herringer on the bench for an extra attacker, but Rodney Southam was stopped from in close. They didn't threaten after that.

The Rockets were again without forwards Dillon Dube, Calvin Thurkauf and Tomas Soustal at the world juniors.

"I don't see that as an excuse. We didn't have those guys on our road trip and we went 5-1-1," said Nolan Foote.

"We should have been ready, They do have a full lineup and they're good, but I think we should have played out game."

Devante Stephens was a healthy scratch for the third straight game, leaving the team with just five defencemen.

Smith wouldn't elaborate on the situation other than to say it was a hockey decision.

The Rockets, who saw their five-game home ice winning streak come to an end, will host the Spokane Chiefs next Wednesday.