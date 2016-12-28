Blazers earn return win

Photo: Marissa Baecker Nolan Foote scored the lone goal in Kelowna's 5-1 loss in Kamloops Wednesday.

The Kamloops Blazers found success at home Wednesday.

After falling to the Kelowna Rockets 3-2 Tuesday in Kelowna, the Blazers returned the favour Wednesday with a 5-1 win on home ice.

Garrett Pilon snapped a 1-1 tie with his second of the night nine minutes into the middle frame with what turned out to be the game winner.

Kamloops scored three unanswered goals in the third to seal the win. Jermaine Loewen, Deven Sideroff and Travis Walton all scored for the Blazers.

Nolan Foote, with his ninth off a second period power-play, scored the lone goal for the Rockets.

Dylan Ferguson, who will be busy between the pipes while starter Connor Ingram tends goal for Canada at the world juniors, was the difference Wednesday.

Ferguson stopped 46 shots as the Rockets outshot Kamloops 47-25 on the night.

The loss snapped the Rockets four game winning streak.

They will try to get back on the winning track Friday when they host the Victoria Royals.