Rockets continue to roll

Photo: Wayne Moore - Castanet

It wasn't a classic, but the Kelowna Rockets will take it.

The Rockets continued their pre-Christmas roll Tuesday night with a 3-2 victory over the visiting Kamloops Blazers.

The Rockets have now won four-in-a-row, and are 10-1-2-0 in their last 13.

Rockets head coach Jason Smith said it was a sloppy game on both sides.

"But, we won the game and we'll move forward from here. It's obviously a good way to come back from the break."

Kole Lind, Nolan Foote and Conner Bruggen-Cate scored for the Rockets. Nick Merkley chipped in with a pair of helpers.

Collin Shirley got the Blazers on the board first early in the opening period. A pass from the side boards hit a Kelowna skate and bounced to Shirley who found a wide-open net..

Lind got that one back on a five-on-three power-play late in the opening period. Nolan Foote jammed home his eighth on a second period power-play, then the goalies took over.

Dylan Ferguson, starting in place of Connor Ingram who is with Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championships, was spectacular in keeping the Blazers within striking distance.His best save came off Merkley, who cut hard to the net on a partial breakaway, only to be denied by a sprawling Ferguson.

Bruggen-Cate got some much needed insurance into an empty net after Merkley was caught from behind on a breakaway with the goaltender on the bench.

The goal was important, as the Blazers got back to within one seconds later. They didn't threaten after that.

"I thought the whole team played well," said Herringer, named the game's first star.

"With a pretty depleted line-up, it was important that we all brought our best, and I thought we did.

The injuries and the loss of three key forwards to the world juniors, the Rockets dressed just 19 players, although rookie call-ups Liam Kindree and Kaeden Korczak didn't see much ice time.

One player who has seen a lot of ice time in a key offensive role is forward Erik Gardiner. The 17-year-old

Humboldt, SK native has a goal and four assists in five games since being summoned from the Saskatchewan Junior League.

Gardiner came to the Rockets as part of the trade that sent Jonathan Smart to the Regina Pats.

"He's excited about being part of our team and excited for the opportunity," said Smith.

"He's accepted every challenge we've given him. He competes, he works hard and he knows the game really well which is obviously a positive factor.

For Gardiner, he hopes to make it difficult for the coaching staff to take him out of the line-up once the likes of Dube, Thurkauf and Soustal return from the world juniors.

"I am obviously trying to star in the top nine and that's when you get to play quite a bit," said Gardiner.

"I think I've done a pretty good job. But, they can put me in whatever roll they want to with this team."

The win Wednesday moved Kelowna to within six points of BC Division leading Prince George. The Cougars lost 5-1 in Victoria.

The Rockets will try to extend their winning streak Wednesday night when they face the Blazers in a return engagement in Kamloops.

Kelowna will close out 2016 at Prospera Place Friday against Victoria.