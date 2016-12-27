Rockets back in action

Photo: Marissa Baecker

The Kelowna Rockets are back in action following the Christmas break tonight, as they host the Kamloops Blazers.

The Rockets are 1-2-0-0 so far this season against their arch rivals.

All three games were decided by lopsided scores. The Rockets opened the season with a 9-2 loss in Kamloops, before responding the following night with a 5-1 victory over the Blazers at Prospera Place. The two met once more Nov. 1, a 5-1 Kamloops win.

The rivals will face off seven more times this season, starting tonight.

The Rockets enter the game with a 22-12-2-0 record that has them sitting in second place with 46 points, eight points back of the division-leading Prince George Cougars, with 54.

The Blazers have a 21-13-1-1 record that has them nipping at the Rockets' heels with 44 points.

On Wednesday, they'll play again in Kamloops.

Kelowna will be without forwards Dillon Dube, Tomas Soustal, and Calvin Thurkauf, as they are away at the World Junior championships.

Following the Kamloops home-and-home stand, the Rockets host the Victoria Royals on Friday.