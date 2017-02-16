38555

Covered in snow & speeding

RCMP officers in Vernon are shaking their heads over a speeding driver who was spotted in a snow-covered vehicle on Highway 97 just north of the city on Sunday.

The vehicle was blanketed with snow, except for one small patch on the driver's side of the windshield that had been cleared.

A Southeast District Traffic Services officer spotted the vehicle heading southbound on the highway near the weigh scales and pulled it over.

"Not only was the man attempting to drive a snow-covered vehicle, he was going 30 km over the posted speed limit," said Const. Jocelyn Noseworthy, RCMP spokesperson. "He was issued a ticket for driving without due care, and he cleaned his vehicle off before heading on his way."

Police are asking drivers in the North Okanagan to clean the snow off their vehicles before they start their journey.

