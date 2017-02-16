38866
Hwy 6 crash cleanup

UPDATE: 8:30 a.m.

Crews from the Ministry of Environment and JPW Road and Bridge were cleaning up a big fuel spill Thursday morning following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 6, a kilometre east of Aberdeen Road.

"A gravel truck collided with a pickup truck," said Coldstream Fire Chief Dave Sturgeon.

Emergency crews were called out just after 11 p.m. and stayed at the scene until 3 a.m. – with the highway closed for over two hours, Sturgeon said.

The pickup rolled over a bank while the gravel truck headed into the high side ditch.

While no one was seriously injured, Sturgeon said the fuel tank on the gravel truck "split open spilling 500 litres of diesel fuel."

Sturgeon said the contaminated earth will be removed by cleanup crews.

Highway 6 was closed overnight east of Coldstream due to a car crash.

Details of the incident are unknown at this time, but the crash was reported about 11 p.m.

The highway was closed in both directions five kilometres east of Coldstream, DriveBc reports, but traffic was able to detour via Kal Lake Rd. 

The road was reported reopened as of 2 a.m.

