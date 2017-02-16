38866
35303

Vernon  

Interest in lake access

- | Story: 188944

There appears to be significant interest in whether or not Vernon city council approves funding for public access sites along Okanagan Lake.

Dozens of people turned up on the dot of 3 p.m. Wednesday for a public consultation session with city staff at Paddlewheel Park on a draft lake access plan – the first of two such meetings.

“I'm really very pleased,” said Coun. Juliette Cunningham when asked about the turnout. “It's pretty obvious to me that people are responding to the question of how important public access is.”

Coun. Scott Anderson said the people he talked to had mixed opinions about opening up smaller, city-owned plots of land along the lakeshore.

“Some people are against it. The majority seem to like the idea,” said Anderson.

He said most of those opposed lived right next to an access and were worried about vandalism and noise, but the majority understood the importance of opening up points for the public.

“I've heard nothing but positive responses,” said Cunningham. “People that I've spoken to are very keen that we go ahead and do this as quickly as possible.”

Council recently debated and then deferred a decision on whether or not to give the planning department an additional $270,000 – to hire a parks planner for a two-year term and for detailed drawings of eight public lake access sites to be constructed in 2018.

Cunningham, who would like to see almost all 39 city-owned lake access sites developed, believes council will approve the funding.

“Having spoken to some of my colleagues after our last meeting, I think they realize how important this is. Perhaps the funding for the staffing and how we fund developing (access points) might have been a question and I think a lot of that will be clarified at the next meeting. I'm anticipating we'll have majority support of council to go ahead with the original plan to accelerate the development of the public access.”

Council is expected to make a decision next week.

Meanwhile, a second public consultation evening on the draft plan will be held Saturday, Feb. 25, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Vernon Recreation Centre.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


37590


Real Estate
2799897
1678 Carnegie Street
Ron Stettner baths
$496,000
more details


Send us your News Tips!


38813


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Fluffy
Fluffy Vernon SPCA >


31590


TheTango-DailyDose-0215201781

Daily Dose – February 16, 2017

Daily Dose
Today’s Daily Dose has absolutely no distractions or upstaging at all. None. #AlternativeFacts
TheTango-DailyDose-0215201796
Daily Dose – February 16, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
No paranoia to be found here…
scarlett_johansson_monogamy_is_unnatural.jpg
Scarlett Johansson: ‘Monogamy is unnatural’
Showbiz
Scarlett Johansson is not convinced monogamy is natural. The...
TheTango-GiganticThings-0215201757
Gigantic things that prove that size really does matter
Galleries
Next time someone tells you size doesn’t matter, show them...
TheTango-GiganticThings-0215201767
Gigantic things that prove that size really does matter (2)
Galleries
These boots were made for walking…


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
35762
34523