Interest in lake access

There appears to be significant interest in whether or not Vernon city council approves funding for public access sites along Okanagan Lake.

Dozens of people turned up on the dot of 3 p.m. Wednesday for a public consultation session with city staff at Paddlewheel Park on a draft lake access plan – the first of two such meetings.

“I'm really very pleased,” said Coun. Juliette Cunningham when asked about the turnout. “It's pretty obvious to me that people are responding to the question of how important public access is.”

Coun. Scott Anderson said the people he talked to had mixed opinions about opening up smaller, city-owned plots of land along the lakeshore.

“Some people are against it. The majority seem to like the idea,” said Anderson.

He said most of those opposed lived right next to an access and were worried about vandalism and noise, but the majority understood the importance of opening up points for the public.

“I've heard nothing but positive responses,” said Cunningham. “People that I've spoken to are very keen that we go ahead and do this as quickly as possible.”

Council recently debated and then deferred a decision on whether or not to give the planning department an additional $270,000 – to hire a parks planner for a two-year term and for detailed drawings of eight public lake access sites to be constructed in 2018.

Cunningham, who would like to see almost all 39 city-owned lake access sites developed, believes council will approve the funding.

“Having spoken to some of my colleagues after our last meeting, I think they realize how important this is. Perhaps the funding for the staffing and how we fund developing (access points) might have been a question and I think a lot of that will be clarified at the next meeting. I'm anticipating we'll have majority support of council to go ahead with the original plan to accelerate the development of the public access.”

Council is expected to make a decision next week.

Meanwhile, a second public consultation evening on the draft plan will be held Saturday, Feb. 25, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Vernon Recreation Centre.