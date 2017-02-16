Property crime way up

39413
There was a big bump in property crime in the North Okanagan over the last three months of 2016, according to statistics supplied by the RCMP.

“Overall, Vernon/North Okanagan Detachment recorded a 14.93 per cent increase in criminal code cases from the previous year, with property crime up 27.58 per cent,” says the quarterly Oct.-Dec. report to North Okanagan mayors.

Included in that number was theft from vehicles which almost doubled, states the report.

During that period, the RCMP issued a number of pleas to drivers to keep their vehicle doors locked and ensure any belongings were not in sight of thieves.

In terms of policing, the detachment continued a targeted approach, with the unit providing assistance to General Duty, Serious Crimes and Provincial GIS investigations.

Police monitored eight prolific offenders residing in the North Okanagan over the last three months of 2016.

As well, officers continued to conduct “numerous patrols in key areas of the community including Polson Park, the Vernon library, the Upper Room Mission and the downtown Safeway area.”

On the roads, 65 impaired drivers were suspended or charged between Oct.-Dec. while 28 others were charged with distracted driving.

The number of calls to the detachment increased significantly between Jan.-Dec. last year, from 28,621 in 2015 to 30,164 in 2016.

