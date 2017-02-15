Vernon woman missing

Photo: Darren Handschuh
Vernon/North Okanagan RCMP are searching for a local woman who was reported missing on Tuesday.
Lorna Bostock, 29, was last seen near Vernon Jubilee Hospital.
Bostock is described as a blonde, Caucasian female, approximately five-feet-three-inches tall and weighing about 110 lbs.
“Police are greatly concerned for the health and well-being of Lorna,” said Const. Jocelyn Noseworthy, RCMP spokesperson.
Anyone with information about Lorna Bostock or her current whereabouts is asked to call the nearest RCMP detachment or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
No photo has been released.