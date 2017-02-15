Vernon woman missing

Photo: Darren Handschuh

Vernon/North Okanagan RCMP are searching for a local woman who was reported missing on Tuesday.

Lorna Bostock, 29, was last seen near Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

Bostock is described as a blonde, Caucasian female, approximately five-feet-three-inches tall and weighing about 110 lbs.

“Police are greatly concerned for the health and well-being of Lorna,” said Const. Jocelyn Noseworthy, RCMP spokesperson.

Anyone with information about Lorna Bostock or her current whereabouts is asked to call the nearest RCMP detachment or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

No photo has been released.