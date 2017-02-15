38866
35303

Vernon  

Vernon woman missing

- | Story: 188917

Vernon/North Okanagan RCMP are searching for a local woman who was reported missing on Tuesday.

Lorna Bostock, 29, was last seen near Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

Bostock is described as a blonde, Caucasian female, approximately five-feet-three-inches tall and weighing about 110 lbs.

“Police are greatly concerned for the health and well-being of Lorna,” said Const. Jocelyn Noseworthy, RCMP spokesperson.

Anyone with information about Lorna Bostock or her current whereabouts is asked to call the nearest RCMP detachment or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

No photo has been released.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


37590


Real Estate
2887311
460 Collett Road
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$1,195,000
more details


Send us your News Tips!




Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Fluffy
Fluffy Vernon SPCA >


39353


TheTango-GiganticThings-0215201757

Gigantic things that prove that size really does matter

Galleries
Next time someone tells you size doesn’t matter, show them these pictures.
TheTango-GiganticThings-0215201767
Gigantic things that prove that size really does matter (2)
Galleries
These boots were made for walking…
First-person drone racing looks absurdly difficult
First-person drone racing looks absurdly difficult
Must Watch
The turn this pilot executes at 0:50 is just… damn. Also,
harrison_ford_involved_in_passenger_plane_air_scare_-_report.jpg
Harrison Ford involved in passenger plane air scare – report
Showbiz
Actor and aviator Harrison Ford narrowly avoided a serious...
TheTango-WeirdWednesday-0213201737
Weird Wednesday – February 15, 2017
Galleries
Do not adjust your display. Weird Wednesday is here.


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada