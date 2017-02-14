SilverStar hosts Interski trials

Photo: interski.org

Some of the best skiers in Western Canada will be at the top of Silver Star Mountain this week.

The Canadian Ski Instructors Alliance Western Interski team trials take place Thursday, as up to 60 of Western Canada’s top instructors try to win a place on the team heading to Interski Bulgaria in 2019.

Being chosen as a member of the CSIA Interski team is a major milestone in an instructor’s career.

SilverStar Mountain Resort has a number of members who have represented Canada at the prestigious event before, including: Brian James, Norm Crerar, Guy Paulsen, Simon Holden, Marie Cat Bruno, Martin Olson and Norman Kreutz.

The public is invited to watch.

Run number one begins at 9 a.m. on Holy Smokes. Four runs will be judged and marked.

Every four years, Interski International holds the world’s largest congress for the exchange of SnowSports methodologies and techniques between the member nations.