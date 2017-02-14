Hot stuff in chili cook-off

38555
Were the dishes too hot, too cold or just right?

The eighth annual Vernon Winter Carnival Chili Cook-Off took place in Downtown Vernon on Saturday, with eight restaurants vying for top spot.

Secret ingredients were not disclosed as 400 passport holders went though the doors of each participating restaurant to sample servings and vote on which was their favourite.

“We had great weather and a lot of enthusiastic restaurants participating this year,” said Hailey Rilkoff of the Downtown Vernon Association.

In the end, the Jekyll & Hyde chili prepared by Station BBQ won the people’s choice award, while Marten Brewing Co. won the judge’s choice for best chili.

EATology was this year’s winner of the chili spirit sward for staff costumes, venue decor and overall ambiance.

Fifty per cent of the proceeds from cook-off passport sales will be donated to the Upper Room Mission.

