Guilty in nurse's death

Photo: Contributed

A woman whose drunk driving led to the death of a Kelowna nurse in October 2014 will be sentenced in Vernon provincial court later this month after pleading guilty to two charges.

Lori Vance, 39, was driving a vehicle that T-boned a car carrying two nurses at the corner of 30th Avenue and 32nd Street on Oct. 23, 2014.

Erin Rae Smith of Kelowna and Lindsey Hauck of Vernon had left Vernon Jubilee Hospital for an early morning coffee run when the crash occurred. Smith was killed and Hauck was left with a broken arm and serious head injuries.

Vance has pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing death and impaired driving causing bodily harm, according to Dan McLaughlin, spokesperson for the Criminal Justice Branch.

The matter has been adjourned to Feb. 27 for sentencing.

“As the matter remains before the court there will be no comment on the circumstances of the case or details of the anticipated resolution,” McLaughlin stated when asked if the Crown had made a plea deal.

Vance had been facing eight charges. Apart from the impaired charges, she had been charged with dangerous driving causing death, criminal negligence causing death, cause of an accident causing death, cause of an accident resulting in bodily harm, dangerous driving causing bodily harm and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

McLaughlin did not say if those charges had been stayed.

At the time of the crash, police said the woman behind the wheel of the offending vehicle was drunk.