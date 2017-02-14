Gunfight trial underway

Photo: Contributed

A man alleged to have been involved in a gunfight in Polson Park in August 2014 has gone on trial in B.C. Supreme Court.

Three people were arrested 11 months after the daytime shootout that began at the notorious Green Valley Motel, spilling out across the road and into the park.

Jacob Lowes, 32, is charged with attempted murder using a restricted or prohibited firearm, intent to wound and other firearms charges.

The trial began in a Vernon courtroom on Monday.

Police reported multiple shots were fired during the incident on Aug. 12, 2014, which then led to a manhunt across the North and Central Okanagan.

The gun battle shocked the community and became a factor in the eventual closure of the motel in Sept. 2015. The low-rent motel was the site of frequent police action.

Two other suspects, Adrian Dziedzic and Robin Rochemont, have also been ordered to stand trial in connection with the shooting.