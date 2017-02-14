38555

Vernon  

Gunfight trial underway

- | Story: 188818

A man alleged to have been involved in a gunfight in Polson Park in August 2014 has gone on trial in B.C. Supreme Court.

Three people were arrested 11 months after the daytime shootout that began at the notorious Green Valley Motel, spilling out across the road and into the park.

Jacob Lowes, 32, is charged with attempted murder using a restricted or prohibited firearm, intent to wound and other firearms charges.

The trial began in a Vernon courtroom on Monday.

Police reported multiple shots were fired during the incident on Aug. 12, 2014, which then led to a manhunt across the North and Central Okanagan.

The gun battle shocked the community and became a factor in the eventual closure of the motel in Sept. 2015. The low-rent motel was the site of frequent police action.

Two other suspects, Adrian Dziedzic and Robin Rochemont, have also been ordered to stand trial in connection with the shooting.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

38819
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


37590


Real Estate
2551727
214 NW 10th Ave.
.289 bedrooms Private Sale baths
$105,900
more details
38857


Send us your News Tips!


39321


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Gulliver
Gulliver Vernon SPCA >




TheTango-SingleJokes-0214201705

Jokes about being single that will make you laugh, then cry

Galleries
February 14th is now upon us, and whether you’re newly single or forever alone, it’s a crappy day to be solitary for a...
TheTango-SingleJokes-0214201714
Jokes about being single that will make you laugh, then cry (2)
Galleries
Happy Singles Awareness Day!
Guy does drums, guitar and vocals simultaneously in an insane cover of Tom Sawyer
Guy does drums, guitar and vocals simultaneously in an insane cover of Tom Sawyer
Must Watch
This is what happens when you get kicked out of the band.
mel_b_im_so_down_to_make_spice_girls_reunion_happen.jpg
Mel B: ‘I’m so down to make Spice Girls reunion happen’
Music
Mel B has pleaded with fans to be patient over a potential Spice...
Cracking an 80 foot long whip. Well, trying to at least.
Cracking an 80 foot long whip. Well, trying to at least.
Must Watch
I highly doubt this is even top 10 of the stupidest things this...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
35733