School rankings hurt

UPDATE: 2:10 p.m.

Vernon's superintendent of schools, Joe Rogers, believes the Fraser Institute's report card on B.C. elementary schools is lacking in itself and could be harmful.

The institute puts out yearly results, ranking each school in the province based on average foundation skills assessments.

"The Fraser Institute ranking is a narrow measure that does not include many measures of student success," Rogers said. "Our teachers regularly examine their students’ performance through classroom assessments, district assessments, student and parent surveys and provincial assessments.

"We set meaningful, measurable goals through an analysis of our results."

Rogers further states: "The district does not feel it is appropriate or productive to compare schools. Each school has a unique set of circumstances that make rankings unfair and sometimes harmful.



"We believe we have created vibrant learning communities in all of our schools in School District 22."

Each school in the district has plans that detail areas they are working on, says Rogers, pointing to work being done in Cherryville as an example.

Vernon elementary school rankings mirror those in the rest of the province, with a private school at the top.

The Fraser Institute’s annual ranking of B.C. elementary schools shows independent elementary schools in B.C. continue to perform well above average. There is also significant improvement in public schools.

Vernon Christian School, a private, mixed elementary and high school, has the best results in the Vernon area once again and is 143rd out of 956 schools in the province, with a 7.7/10 ranking. That is slightly below the 8.2 ranking obtained last year.

“Independent schools in the province continue to outperform their public school counterparts,” concluded Peter Cowley, director of School Performance Studies at the Fraser Institute.

But of the 61 schools in B.C. that showed statistically significant improvement since 2012, 57 were public.

“It is encouraging to see public schools across the province showing signs of improvement. Improving schools can show struggling schools how to help their students achieve better results,” said Cowley.

The french immersion-based Beairsto Elementary was the top public school in Vernon, standing in 274th place overall in the province.

In last place was Alexis Park Elementary in 816th place.

More information about Vernon elementary schools can be found online.

The institute bases its findings on average foundation skills assessments.

“All too often we hear excuses that schools can’t improve their students’ performance because of the communities they serve, but there are success stories across B.C. where teachers with students that face challenges every day nonetheless find ways to help their students improve,” Cowley said.