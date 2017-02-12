38737

Vernon  

Shed fire in east Vernon

- | Story: 188672

Firefighters responded to a large shed fire on the east side of Vernon before 5 p.m. Sunday.

BX-Swan Lake Fire Chief Bill Wacey couldn't speak for long, as he was at the scene at the time.

"We have a bunch of hazardous stuff that's inside of it," he said, adding that was all he could say at the time.

A woman outside of a residence on the 1700 block of East Vernon Road confirmed a shed had caught fire on her father-in-law's property. She said no one in the family had been injured.

At one point, a cloud of black smoke could be seen in the air across the city.

Castanet will update with more information as it becomes available.

–with files from Kate Bouey
