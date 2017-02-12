38737
35303

Vernon  

Icy lake to ice bucket

- | Story: 188667

Thick ice coating much of the lakeshore at Kalamalka Lake did little to dampen the enthusiasm of those who were to take part in the annual Polar Bear Swim in Vernon.

Instead, they lined up along Kal Beach, six at time, for an ice bucket challenge on Sunday afternoon – shrieking as the cold water hit their skin.

“I hear the lake rarely freezes over and that's why we do it at Kal Lake,” said Angela Yablonski, dressed in a polar bear costume. “We're improvising.”

Yablonski is founder of the local Zimbabwe Project which raises funds through the annual swim for self-sustaining projects in rural African villages.

“We truly believe in a hand up, not a hand out so we partner with the people just to make their life a lot better,” said Yablonski. The projects include buying a goat or chickens for the villagers as well as building wells.

About 100 are said to take part in the freezing fundraising swim/ice bucket event each year.

It is also one of the last events of this year's Vernon Winter Carnival.

Earlier Sunday, runners from all over the Okanagan took part in the Starting Block 10 km run in Lavington.

More Carnival information can be found online.

