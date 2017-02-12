$75,000 for Caetani House

38737
Vernon's Caetani Cultural Centre is being given a $75,000 Canadian Heritage grant.

“I think Sveva (Caetani) is smiling down on us today,” said board president Angelika Jaeger in a press release issued on Sunday.

The federal grant means the Caetani Centre now has confirmed funding of $177,000 towards its $225,000 goal.

The centre hopes to use the money for improvements to the structure of the house, upgrading the HVAC and electrical systems and the installation of a fire suppression system.

“The sprinkler system installation is the missing key we have been seeking in order to open up the house to public access. Without this, our hands are tied for future development into a significant cultural and heritage site.”

The centre on Pleasant Valley Road is the former home of Vernon artist, mentor and teacher Sveva Caetani who's life has been documented in books and a film. Family circumstances virtually trapped Caetani in the house for many years. 

The society hopes the fundraising will allow expanded public arts programming and events to take place.

Meanwhile, it's been announced the society's popular Splash of Red fundraiser will take place on August 24.




