We need darker skies

A group hoping to darken the skies around Vernon has suggested shielding on lights that are to be re-used in the parking lot when the new arena is built beside Kal Tire Place.

“Dark skies are beautiful, comforting, healthy,” said John Kerr, a local member of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada. “One-third of the world's population can no longer see the Milky Way.”

Speaking before the Greater Vernon Advisory Committee, Kerr said the expectation from local citizens was to reduce glare and light trespass which he described as major factors of light pollution.

Kerr said the society was not asking for new LED lights to be put up because more effective bulbs would be produced in the future.

However the group asked for replacement funding to be put in the budget for when “the lights come to the end of their life.”

The group also asked for a review of outdoor lighting bylaws and ordinances to “strive to make better light choices for our homes and our town.”

A few weeks ago, the City of Vernon's recreation manager Doug Ross said shielding the re-used lights would not have that great of an impact.

GVAC chair Juliette Cunningham has said there were some complaints from Vernon residents about lighting that is too bright, including around Kal Tire Place.

