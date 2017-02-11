Closing weekend of carnival

38737

It's been quite a week in the North Okanagan as the 57th annual Vernon Winter Carnival helped thousands of people shake off the winter blues.

Hot air balloons soared through the heavens on opening day during the 25th annual Balloon Fiesta. However, inclement weather grounded the giants for the rest of the weekend.

But, the parade carried on, with people lining the streets under snowy skies for the popular event that featured more than 100 floats.

Numerous activities were held throug the week, and more are planned during carnival's closing weekend.

The 46th annual Coca-Cola Classic Peewee Hockey Tournament carries on through Sunday at Civic Arena.

Tournament alumni include Curtis Lazar, currently of the Ottawa Senators, and former NHLers Brent Gilchrist, Troy Mick and Jason Podollan.

Several events are scheduled for Saturday, including Family Day in the Park.

The free event will be held at Polson Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature games, face painting, a bonfire and more.

The downtown chili cook off, Jess4Kids cross-country skiing fundraiser at Sovereign Lake, Medieval Carnival and numerous other events are planned throughout the day.

On Sunday, the Toonie and a Tin Community Skate will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kal Tire Place. Admission is $2, and skaters can lace up with the Vernon Vipers and Queen Silver Star royalty.

Carnival will end with a splash during the annual polar bear swim.

Hardy souls will brave the frigid waters of Kalamalka Lake while raising money for the Zimbabwe Project, a local group that helps students in the African nation.

A full list of events, times and places can be found on the carnival website.

