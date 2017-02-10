38737

Vernon  

Employers wanted for fair

- | Story: 188522

NexusBC is now taking table applications for the 2017 Vernon Job Fair.

So far, 15 businesses have signed up for the fair that takes place at the Vernon Lodge March 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The fair is open to businesses and job seekers looking to fill seasonal, part-time, full-time, entry-level, or managerial positions.

People are encouraged to bring resumes and be prepared for employers to interview them on the spot.

Candidates are encouraged to dress appropriately for a job interview and be prepared for discussion with hiring managers.

The event is free for job seekers.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

38024
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


37590


Real Estate
2946146
MAGALA PLACE CONDOMINIUMS
$0
more details
38529


Send us your News Tips!


37965


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Twix
Twix Vernon SPCA >




Screen Shot 2017-02-10 at 10.42.20 AM

Not a great start to the day

Must Watch
Yeah, it’s probably best just to go back to bed at this point.
shakira_donald_trump_threatens_every_humans_safety.jpg
Shakira: ‘Donald Trump threatens every human’s safety’
Music
Colombian superstar Shakira fears for minorities under new U.S.
Bison reintroduced to Banff National Park
Bison reintroduced to Banff National Park
Must Watch
Ok, Banff National Park officially has the best unboxing video...
TheTango-FridayFails-0125201735
Friday Fails – February 10, 2017
Galleries
Even the fire department couldn’t avoid making the list...
TheTango-FridayFails-0111201748
Friday Fails – February 10, 2017 (2)
Galleries
“At least you tried…”


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
34942
34523