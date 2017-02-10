Employers wanted for fair

Photo: Contributed

NexusBC is now taking table applications for the 2017 Vernon Job Fair.

So far, 15 businesses have signed up for the fair that takes place at the Vernon Lodge March 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The fair is open to businesses and job seekers looking to fill seasonal, part-time, full-time, entry-level, or managerial positions.

People are encouraged to bring resumes and be prepared for employers to interview them on the spot.

Candidates are encouraged to dress appropriately for a job interview and be prepared for discussion with hiring managers.

The event is free for job seekers.