Money to maintain lookout

Coldstream is being urged to provide some money to help maintain the Kalamalka Lake Lookout, a well-known rest area off of Highway 97 south of Vernon.

The District of Coldstream finance committee has recommended Coldstream council proceed with approving a grant request for $1,848 to the Rotary Club of Kalamalka Vernon.

The Rotary group will use the funds to conduct additional maintenance works at the lookout in Coldstream.

The recommendation will appear before council at their regular meeting on Feb. 14 and Coldstream CAO Trevor Seibel said he believes council will support the request.

The lookout has been the source of some debate over the past couple of years about who should maintain the scenic spot.

In June, a letter of complaint was fired off to the Minister of Transportation over the poor state of the lookout. Seibel said the ministry looks after some aspects of the lookout and Kal Rotary has offered to step in to take care of the aesthetic aspects.

Seibel said Rotary will remove weeds and take care of other such issues at the spot that overlooks Coldstream and Kal Beach.

