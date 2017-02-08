Restaurant Olympians

Photo: Downtown Vernon Assoc.

They're used to running around but the effort took on a whole new meaning for staff from restaurants in Vernon on Monday.

Six teams competed in freezing weather Monday at the 2017 Restaurant Olympics at Civic Plaza, one of the Winter Carnival events.

The four-person teams were timed during an obstacle relay while carrying a tray of full drinks.

Success was varied.

Just two skilled teams were able to complete the Skittles Separation Anxiety Challenge and Marshmallow Pick-Up while all failed in the comical Face the Cookie challenge – which saw contestants attempt to get a cookie from forehead into mouth without using a hand.

Equally challenging was the Stack Attack challenge where contestants had to stack 36 cups into a pyramid in under one minute.

In the end, the Kalympians from the Kal Sports Bar placed first, with The Dream Team from Eatology coming in 2nd and the Naked Brewsters from Marten Brewing placing third.

All funds raised went to the Salvation Army.