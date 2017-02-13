Photo: Claude Rioux

It's almost time to get counting.

The 2017 Great Backyard Bird Count begins soon and anyone can take part.

Simply count birds for at least 15 minutes on one or more of the count days – Feb. 17-20 - and report your sightings online.

Around the globe, tens of thousands of volunteers, young and old, will take part.

You can even take part from inside for those who feel it is too cold or snowy. Just count those you spot from the window.

More information can be found online or you can email Canadian co-ordinator Kerrie Wilcox.

There is also a GBBC photo contest. Last year's contest winners can be found online.

The Great Backyard Bird Count is a joint project of Audubon and the Cornell Lab of Ornithology with Canadian partner Bird Studies Canada.