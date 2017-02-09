Race in the snow

Photo: Interior Running Association

Serious racers will join some who just want to run in the snow in Lavington on Sunday morning.

That's when the first race of the Interior Running Association road race series takes place.

Called the Starting Block 10K, the Lavington race is part of Vernon Winter Carnival and is hosted by the Kal Rats.

It involves a rural 10 km road race starting at 10 a.m. at Lavington Elementary School.

“We've had some snowy days, but we've had some of the fastest runners out there,” said spokesperson John Wilson. “The best in the area will likely show up.

“Normally it is quite an exciting race because of the conditions, but it'll happen regardless.”

There is also a three-kilometre fun run with kids, runners and walkers all invited.

Awards and draw prizes will be presented along with food and drink for all the competitors. Points and age group scoring from the event will go towards the road race series standings. This year, the road race series is sponsored by Canadian Tire.

The Interior Running Association promotes running and fitness throughout the Okanagan, holding a series of road and cross country races every year.

Further details and event sign up are available online.