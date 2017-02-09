What Vernon can do

38866
The Vernon Climate Action Group has urged council to take some steps in an effort to slow climate change.

“Vernon is one of Canada's top destinations,” said Bill Darnell, spokesperson for the group, during a presentation to council this week. “Those of us lucky enough to live here appreciate the natural setting, the climate and the opportunity to raise a family and a living. We want a future for our children and grandchildren.”

While the 200-plus members have national goals that include the immediate halt to the expansion of fossil fuel production, their requests to council were less demanding.

The city was asked to:

  • become a Partner for Climate Protection, similar to Kelowna, Kamloops, Penticton and Revelstoke
  • join other local governments in demanding the fossil fuel industry be accountable for the costs of climate change
  • create a body of interested residents and staff to support the City of Vernon on the transition to a low GHG emissions municipality

“I don't feel we, as a city or community, are doing enough. We don't have any buildings that are solar powered. We don't have any electric vehicles in our fleet,” said Coun. Brian Quiring. “I do think we could do a lot better job.”

Coun. Dalvir Nahal said a committee could be created to guide the city's environmental actions.

The city was also praised for its “wonderful” efforts to go green, including more bike pathways to get people out of their cars.

