38737

Vernon  

Guidelines after death

- | Story: 188176

The B.C. Forest Safety Council is urging sawmill workers not to become complacent on the job following the death of a man in Lumby on Jan. 27th. The man was fatally injured while doing maintenance at a sawmill in the village.

“Our condolences go out to the family and co-workers of the deceased,” said the council in a release.

The council said it has not been confirmed if the incident was a direct manufacturing fatality and the details are still unknown.

However, it issued the following safety information for workers:

  • Locking out equipment prior to maintenance activities is critical. Develop lock out procedures and train all workers on how to implement them.
  • Guarding must be in place where there is potential for a worker to get injured by moving machinery. Inspect your operations regularly to ensure guarding is in place and install guarding upgrades where needed.
  • Be aware that loose clothing, jewellery, hair or other items can be caught and drawn into moving equipment. Provide workers with standards for acceptable clothing, hair and jewellery.
  • Work conditions change constantly; do a hazard assessment before starting any job. Ask yourself “What could go wrong here?” and take corrective action when required. Don’t become complacent.

WorkSafeBC, the RCMP and the Coroners Service are investigating the worker's death. 

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

38386
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


37590


Real Estate
2946252
347 Leon AVenue
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$154,900
more details
37167


Send us your News Tips!


35238


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Doc
Doc Vernon SPCA >




drake_launches_into_anti-trump_tirade_at_london_gig.jpg

Drake launches into anti-Trump tirade at London gig

Music
Canadian rapper Drake broke off from a performance during a gig in London to slam U.S. President Donald Trump. The 30-year-old hip...
Red flags casually explained
Red flags casually explained
Must Watch
This might hit close to home…or not.
dwayne_johnson_lands_unlikely_world_record.jpg
Dwayne Johnson lands unlikely world record
Showbiz
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson can now boast an unusual new...
‘Stranger Things 2′ Teases A Halloween 2017 Premiere
‘Stranger Things 2′ Teases A Halloween 2017 Premiere
Must Watch
We have to wait HOW LONG!?
TheTango-Tattuesday-0124201766
Tattuesday – February 7, 2017
Galleries
A dog isn’t just a pet. They do not care about your career...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
35762
34523