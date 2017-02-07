Guidelines after death

Photo: BCFGA

The B.C. Forest Safety Council is urging sawmill workers not to become complacent on the job following the death of a man in Lumby on Jan. 27th. The man was fatally injured while doing maintenance at a sawmill in the village.

“Our condolences go out to the family and co-workers of the deceased,” said the council in a release.

The council said it has not been confirmed if the incident was a direct manufacturing fatality and the details are still unknown.

However, it issued the following safety information for workers:

Locking out equipment prior to maintenance activities is critical. Develop lock out procedures and train all workers on how to implement them.

Guarding must be in place where there is potential for a worker to get injured by moving machinery. Inspect your operations regularly to ensure guarding is in place and install guarding upgrades where needed.

Be aware that loose clothing, jewellery, hair or other items can be caught and drawn into moving equipment. Provide workers with standards for acceptable clothing, hair and jewellery.

Work conditions change constantly; do a hazard assessment before starting any job. Ask yourself “What could go wrong here?” and take corrective action when required. Don’t become complacent.

WorkSafeBC, the RCMP and the Coroners Service are investigating the worker's death.