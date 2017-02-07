Free swim for families

Photo: City of Vernon

Vernon Winter Carnival events continue during the Family Day long weekend and area residents are invited for two free swims at the Vernon Recreation Centre.

On Sunday, Feb. 12, from 1:30 to 4 p.m., the Vernon Aquatic Centre will be hosting the Jopo swim as a part of Vernon Winter Carnival.

It will be an afternoon of aquatic games and prizes at the pool, with an expected visit from Jopo and Jopette. The Jopo swim is free but donations to the Salvation Army Food Bank are encouraged and will be accepted at the aquatic centre.

On Monday, Feb. 13, the Vernon Aquatic Centre will be hosting a free Family Day swim from 1:30 to 4 p.m.