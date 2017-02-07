38866
35303

Vernon  

Free swim for families

- | Story: 188173

Vernon Winter Carnival events continue during the Family Day long weekend and area residents are invited for two free swims at the Vernon Recreation Centre.

On Sunday, Feb. 12, from 1:30 to 4 p.m., the Vernon Aquatic Centre will be hosting the Jopo swim as a part of Vernon Winter Carnival.

It will be an afternoon of aquatic games and prizes at the pool, with an expected visit from Jopo and Jopette. The Jopo swim is free but donations to the Salvation Army Food Bank are encouraged and will be accepted at the aquatic centre.

On Monday, Feb. 13, the Vernon Aquatic Centre will be hosting a free Family Day swim from 1:30 to 4 p.m.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

36282
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


37590


Real Estate
2937837
1289 ellis
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$449,000
more details


Send us your News Tips!




Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Doc
Doc Vernon SPCA >




drake_launches_into_anti-trump_tirade_at_london_gig.jpg

Drake launches into anti-Trump tirade at London gig

Music
Canadian rapper Drake broke off from a performance during a gig in London to slam U.S. President Donald Trump. The 30-year-old hip...
Red flags casually explained
Red flags casually explained
Must Watch
This might hit close to home…or not.
dwayne_johnson_lands_unlikely_world_record.jpg
Dwayne Johnson lands unlikely world record
Showbiz
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson can now boast an unusual new...
‘Stranger Things 2′ Teases A Halloween 2017 Premiere
‘Stranger Things 2′ Teases A Halloween 2017 Premiere
Must Watch
We have to wait HOW LONG!?
TheTango-Tattuesday-0124201766
Tattuesday – February 7, 2017
Galleries
A dog isn’t just a pet. They do not care about your career...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38353