Vernon  

Arrest the best!

Castanet Vernon's general manager Leah Riley found herself in handcuffs Tuesday morning.

Carnival Cop Terry arrested Riley for "crimes against hilarity, by the power of Vernon Winter Carnival."

Riley, who was joined by her dog Adrian for a while, spent some time freezing in a small jail cell on 30th Avenue trying to raise funds that would spring her from the can.

Events at Vernon Winter Carnival on Tuesday include Pinot and Paint at the Vernon Public Art Gallery this evening.

As well, kids can enjoy Robert Munsch's stories with puppets at the Vernon library starting at 3:30 p.m. Space is limited and people are asked to register ahead of time. 

 

