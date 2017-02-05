38866

Vernon  

Plenty of carnival events

While the hot air balloons are grounded, there are plenty of events taking place in Vernon – especially for kids.

The Kids Karnival takes place at the Okanagan Boys & Girls Club between 12-3 p.m.

The fun festival includes games, face painting, balloon animals and much more.

Later, between 4-6 p.m., you can take to the ice at Kal Tire Place for a free skate with Bonhomme de Neige.

Ruth McGrath Dance Studio is holding free dance lessons but all participants must pre-register.

This isn't just for the birds. The Feather Fancier Show and Antique and Collectibles Sale takes place at the Vernon Rec Centre auditorium between 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

The show features over 400 birds including pigeons, poultry and waterfowl.

Up at Silver Star, winners of the B.C. Championship Snow Sculpture competition will be announced while the Over the Hill Downhill races take place.

