Grounded at Carnival

Photo: Wayne Emde.

The hot air balloons at Vernon Winter Carnival were grounded for a second day in a row on Sunday.

The Balloon Fiesta is a big part of the carnival's first weekend.

"We have a beautiful day here down at the lake but the pie balloon was sent up and it was gone like a bullet," said Mark Meaney, spokesperson for the event. "It is just too dangerous and too close to the highway."

Meaney said balloonists, some of whom had driven with their gear from Alberta, Saskatchewan and the U.S., were disappointed but it was "safety first."

A dozen balloons took off from Swan Lake on Friday, flying over Vernon, to mark the start of the annual carnival.