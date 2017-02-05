38737

Vernon  

Grounded at Carnival

- | Story: 187971

The hot air balloons at Vernon Winter Carnival were grounded for a second day in a row on Sunday.

The Balloon Fiesta is a big part of the carnival's first weekend.

"We have a beautiful day here down at the lake but the pie balloon was sent up and it was gone like a bullet," said Mark Meaney, spokesperson for the event. "It is just too dangerous and too close to the highway."

Meaney said balloonists, some of whom had driven with their gear from Alberta, Saskatchewan and the U.S., were disappointed but it was "safety first."

A dozen balloons took off from Swan Lake on Friday, flying over Vernon, to mark the start of the annual carnival.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

38398
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


37590


Real Estate
2812355
2414 Bella Vista Street
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$1,149,000
more details
38453


Send us your News Tips!




Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Zak
Zak Vernon SPCA >


35238


prince_harry_and_meghan_markle_practically_living_together.jpg

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘practically living together’

Showbiz
Actress Meghan Markle and her royal beau Prince Harry are "practically living together" while she's on a break from...
TheTango-GeniusIdeas-0203201714
Genius ideas that we can all appreciate
Galleries
People who come up with ideas like these ones are destined to...
TheTango-GeniusIdeas-0203201704
Genius ideas that we can all appreciate (2)
Galleries
Got any great ideas of your own? Let us know in the comments!
Kia’s football commercial
Kia’s football commercial
Must Watch
Watch Melissa McCarthy during the Big Game as she sets off on a...
michael_buble_and_wife_confirm_cancer-stricken_son_is_progressing_well.jpg
Michael Buble and wife confirm cancer-stricken son is ‘progressing well’
Music
Michael Buble and his wife Luisana Lopilato has confirmed...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38821
34523