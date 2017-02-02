Snowpack near normal

38630
Three snowpack sites near the Duteau Creek reservoirs are slightly below average for this time of year, says Greater Vernon Water. The snowpack plays an important role in supplying water to fill the reservoirs during spring melt.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre reports early January snowpack conditions in the South Thompson Basin, which includes Duteau Creek water reservoirs, were normal.

Snowpack in the Okanagan Basin, which includes the Kalamalka Lake water source, was at 79 per cent of normal.

Typically, by January, nearly half of the province's annual snowpack has accumulated in the mountains, according to the forecast centre.

Monitoring occurs so hydrologists can predict whether or not the region will experience drought conditions in the summer months.

GVW says the region remains at the normal water supply level and restriction stage.

