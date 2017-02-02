Dust in the wind

38737

Vernon  

Story: 187759

The air out there is still not good.

The Ministry of Environment, in collaboration with Interior Health, has issued another dust advisory for Vernon due to high concentrations of coarse particulates, which are expected to persist until there is a change in current weather conditions.

A similar advisory was issued Tuesday.
People with chronic underlying medical conditions should postpone strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted.

Staying indoors and in air-conditioned spaces helps to reduce particulate exposure.

Exposure is particularly a concern for infants, the elderly and those who have diabetes and lung or heart disease.

