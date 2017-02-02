Look up, way up!

Photo: Wayne Emde.

UPDATE: 3:30 p.m.

While local horses watched, Dale Lang of Calgary brought his hot air balloon in for a quiet landing near East Vernon Road after a practice flight on Thursday afternoon.

Thirteen hot air balloons will take to the skies over Vernon this weekend to kick off the 57th Vernon Winter Carnival.

And carnival fans will be able to get close to the gentle giants of the skies on Friday at 5:30 p.m. in Polson Park.



Hot air balloon enthusiasts have decided to start early in Vernon this year.

At least four hot air balloons are expected to fly across the city between 1 and 1:30 p.m. Thursday, ahead of the Balloon Fiesta which starts on Friday when 13 balloons are expected to fly.

The balloonists kick off Vernon Winter Carnival.

"This is beautiful weather," said Mark Meaney, spokesperson for the event, when asked about the chilly temperature. "As long as there is no wind. This is perfect."

Two major ballooning events take place on Friday.

The first day of the festival should see the balloons up in the air between 9 to 10 a.m.

Then at 5:30 p.m., residents are invited to the balloon glow in Polson Park when up to ten colourful balloons are expected to be lit up.

"We'd like people to bring, if possible, a non perishable item for the Salvation Army foodbank."

Meanwhile Carnival organizers are holding a contest.

For those who 'like' Carnival's Facebook page and invite friends to like it, someone could win a one night stay at the Holiday Inn and a bottle of wine, said president Deb White.

– with files from Wayne Emde