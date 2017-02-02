38555

Vernon  

Can you hear me now?

- | Story: 187552

Lake Country council meetings are now more accessible to people with hearing challenges with the installation of an Auris Loop assistive listening system in council chambers.

“Lake Country has been making large strides towards being a more accessible, inclusive community and eliminating barriers to participation in events and activities,” Mayor James Baker said when the system was installed in the Creekside Theatre in 2016. 

“It's important to make public facilities more accessible to people with hearing loss,” said Greg Buchholz, director of infrastructure services for Lake Country. “Individuals of all ages that use hearing aids will now be able to enjoy listening to the lively discussion and debate at council meetings.”

In most public venues where public address systems are used, sound can get mixed with other room noise for those with hearing aids.

Induction loop systems take sound straight from the source and deliver it right to the listener – without extraneous noise or blurring due to distance from the source.

Coun. Owen Dickie tested the system as soon as it was installed on Monday.

“Adjusting the setting to take the sound from the microphone system directly to my hearing aids means that I will hear the discussion more clearly and with less distraction than the other councillors around the table. I guess there are some benefits to embracing using hearing aids,” said Dickie.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


37590


Real Estate
2928113
5346 Signet Cr
6 bedrooms 4 baths
$1,195,000
more details
38386


Send us your News Tips!




Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Zak
Zak Vernon SPCA >


31590


Jimmy Fallon as young Neil Young singing Old Man with actual Neil Young

Jimmy Fallon as young Neil Young singing Old Man with actual Neil Young

Must Watch
How does Jimmy sound more like Neil Young than Neil Young does!?
TheTango-Uncomfotable-0202201784
Pics guaranteed to make you feel uncomfortable
Galleries
Prepare to feel slightly uncomfortable by this gallery.
TheTango-Uncomfotable-0202201700
Pics guaranteed to make you feel uncomfortable (2)
Galleries
Sorry for making you cringe.
nicki_minaj_and_drake_reunite_after_meek_mill_fall_out.jpg
Nicki Minaj and Drake reunite after Meek Mill fall out
Music
Rappers Nicki Minaj and Drake have reconciled their friendship,
A mouthwatering look at how chocolate bonbons are made
A mouthwatering look at how chocolate bonbons are made
Must Watch
If you need help rationalizing an after-work dip into your local...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
34942
34523