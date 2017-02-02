Can you hear me now?

Photo: Contributed

Lake Country council meetings are now more accessible to people with hearing challenges with the installation of an Auris Loop assistive listening system in council chambers.

“Lake Country has been making large strides towards being a more accessible, inclusive community and eliminating barriers to participation in events and activities,” Mayor James Baker said when the system was installed in the Creekside Theatre in 2016.

“It's important to make public facilities more accessible to people with hearing loss,” said Greg Buchholz, director of infrastructure services for Lake Country. “Individuals of all ages that use hearing aids will now be able to enjoy listening to the lively discussion and debate at council meetings.”

In most public venues where public address systems are used, sound can get mixed with other room noise for those with hearing aids.

Induction loop systems take sound straight from the source and deliver it right to the listener – without extraneous noise or blurring due to distance from the source.

Coun. Owen Dickie tested the system as soon as it was installed on Monday.

“Adjusting the setting to take the sound from the microphone system directly to my hearing aids means that I will hear the discussion more clearly and with less distraction than the other councillors around the table. I guess there are some benefits to embracing using hearing aids,” said Dickie.