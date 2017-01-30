Devastated by QC attack

Photo: Teresa Deak

Muslims living in the Vernon area are devastated by the shooting in Quebec City Sunday night that left six people dead and eight others injured. A suspect is in custody.

“We're devastated,” said Muhammed William, imam at the Vernon mosque and a member of the Vernon Muslim Association board. “It's a tragedy that really hits home. These people were praying.

“A place of worship is supposed to be a place of peace and tranquility. It's absolutely devastating...that something like this would happen in Canada.”

But William rejected any suggestion the Muslim community felt isolated, stating that his telephone had been ringing off the hook all day.

“There has been an outpouring of support from people in the community, with condolences and letting us know they are there,” William said. “There have been phone calls and emails from different denominations of religion.”

When asked if local Muslims feared for their security, William said, “We just don't know. We definitely are taking this seriously in terms of how we can improve security at the mosque. Not that we think this will happen, even though we don't deem there to be any type of threat.”

Meanwhile, members of the Social Planning Council will be going to the mosque tonight at 6:45 p.m., before evening prayers, to deliver flowers and cards.

People who would like to take part are urged to join them at the mosque at 3414 17th Avenue and bring a card, message or flowers.

Others can drop off cards and other items to the United Way office at 3304 30th Avenue by 4 p.m. today or email a message to [email protected]