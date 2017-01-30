38555

Probes into workplace death

Both RCMP and WorkSafeBC continue separate probes into a workplace death in Lumby last Friday.

"I can confirm the workplace was a log yard operation," said Trish Knight Chernecki, a senior manager with WorkSafeBC. "The RCMP and WorkSafeBC are conducting parallel investigations."

Lumby RCMP and the BC Ambulance Service were called to the business on Bell Avenue on Jan. 27 just after 10:30 a.m.

“An adult male worker at the business suffered fatal injuries while working,” said Const. Jocelyn Noseworthy. 

No other details have been released.

