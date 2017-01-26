New teachers start Monday

Photo: Getty Images

New teachers being hired by the Vernon School District had better have their pencils ready as some are expected to start as early as next Monday.

District 22 Superintendent Joe Rogers said 16 teachers are being hired, 11 for elementary and five at the secondary level.

"Yesterday, we actually interviewed 45 candidates," said Rogers, adding 18 administrators were involved in the vetting process. "The majority have been selected and will start on Monday."

All B.C. school districts are hiring after new funding was made available by the province. That followed a Supreme Court of Canada decision last year in favour of the teachers' union which wanted smaller class sizes.

Rogers said it was important to get secondary teachers in place right away.

"We want to get them in front of the kids as soon as possible. The new semester starts on Monday."