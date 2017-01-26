Balloon volunteers needed

Photo: Wayne Emde Photography

The start of the Vernon Winter Carnival is drawing near and once again hot air balloons will kick off the annual extravaganza.

Weather permitting, the balloons are scheduled to fly the morning of Friday Feb. 3, with the balloon glow planned for later that evening.

The balloons are also scheduled to fly Feb. 4-5 and organizers of the Balloon Fiesta said people have a unique opportunity to get up close to the air behemoths.

On Sunday, Jan. 28 from 11 a.m., to 1 p.m., anyone wanting to volunteer to help set up and take down the balloons is asked to meet at Sawicki Park on Middleton Way for some training.

“We need lots of volunteers to help,” said Mike Meaney, with the fiesta. “We have 13 balloons coming in this year.”

People will also be able to become society members as well.