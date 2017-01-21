The good ol' hockey game

It was all about Canada's favourite game Saturday as Hometown Hockey came to Vernon.

The street in front of City Hall was blocked off for the numerous activities taking place.

Games, live entertainment, autograph signing by former NHL greats Kirk McLean and Russ Courtnall and a lot more are free to hockey fans young and old.

The Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour features a number of events Sunday, including a viewing party with broadcast hosts Ron MacLean and Tara Slone.

The Sunday broadcast kicks off with a special pre-game show hosted live on site by MacLean and Slone from the Sportsnet Mobile Studio beginning at 4 p.m. on Sportsnet, followed by a showdown between the Vancouver Canucks and Chicago Blackhawks.

Sunday's events feature: