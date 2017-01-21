The good ol' hockey game

38547
It was all about Canada's favourite game Saturday as Hometown Hockey came to Vernon.

The street in front of City Hall was blocked off for the numerous activities taking place.

Games, live entertainment, autograph signing by former NHL greats Kirk McLean and Russ Courtnall and a lot more are free to hockey fans young and old.

The Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour features a number of events Sunday, including a viewing party with broadcast hosts Ron MacLean and Tara Slone.

The Sunday broadcast kicks off with a special pre-game show hosted live on site by MacLean and Slone from the Sportsnet Mobile Studio beginning at 4 p.m. on Sportsnet, followed by a showdown between the Vancouver Canucks and Chicago Blackhawks.

Sunday's events feature:

  • Rogers Fan Hub: Helping fans be fans, the Fan Hub features innovative and technology-driven interactive experiences, showcasing virtual and augmented reality to unite fans in their passion for the game. Plus, fans can stay warm with free hot chocolate on site.
  • NHL Viewing Room: Fans can go inside the NHL Situation Room to advise on a challenged play (just like NHL officials), as well as find out what’s it’s like to be on the ice, get close to players, and more, with Virtual Reality experiences. Fans can also view the game in new ways with the different GamePlus camera angles.
  • Scotiabank Community Locker Room: Features meet and greets with NHL alumni, interactive games and highlights from recent NHL matchups, and a Scotia Hockey Club commemorative jersey giveaway for youths 16 and under.
  • The Dodge Family Zone: Features the famous Stow ‘N Go Challenge hockey-themed obstacle course and the chance for a family to win $5,000 for their local minor hockey association and a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica.
  • McDonald’s Ball Hockey Rink: Features pick-up games and hockey skills competitions, as well as free McCafé premium roast brewed coffee on site.
  • Dr. Oetker Giuseppe Pizzeria: Fans can enjoy a free slice of Giuseppe Pizzeria right out of the oven, and play Giuseppe Stack-a-Puck to win a rooftop experience.
  • Playmobil:  Fans have the chance to face off against friends and family with the PLAYMOBIL NHL Arena and its lineup of NHL figures.
