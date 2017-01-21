Emergency day at the Star

There was one emergency after another at Silver Star Mountain today and that is exactly the way it was planned.

The third-annual Emergency Services Day was held at the North Okanagan ski resort Saturday, featuring numerous branches of first responders.

Demos throughout the day highlighted everything from a helicopter rescue to how to build a snow cave.

“We're showcasing our first responders, their skills and resources from the local area,” said Brad Baker, director of operations at the Star.

“With our ski patrol we're a big part of first aid response. We thought it was good to once a year bring it all together and show the public the skills and resources that are available if they do get into an incident.

“We're also providing a lot of education today to prevent from getting into an incident.”

The day was also a fundraiser for the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation, with $20 from every day lift ticket sold going to support the hospital.