Trade may become tougher

Photo: Contributed MP Mel Arnold

The winds of change are blowing, and they are coming from the south.

With controversial businessman Donald Trump being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States, a local federal politician said Canadian officials need to be on their game.

Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold said Canada will have to wait and see exactly what changes will happen under a Trump government, but changes will happen.

The ongoing softwood issue is already causing a lot of uncertainty when it comes to trading south of the border, and that could just be the beginning of trade difficulties for Canada.

“I think it's going to be more challenging for the Canadian government,” said Arnold. “I think Canadian negotiators are going to have to be at the top of their game.”

Arnold pointed out Trump is a successful businessman and is surrounding himself with like-minded people, while expressing some concerns over the Trudeau government, saying the prime minister and much of his cabinet is fairly new and do not have much experience in dealing with foreign trade.