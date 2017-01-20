37392

Vernon  

Vipers to face Warriors

Coming off a 5-4 loss to the Merritt Centennials Wednesday at home, the Vernon Vipers will head south to face the West Kelowna Warriors tonight.

The two BC Hockey League rivals will meet at 7 p.m. in Royal LePage Place.

The Vipers are sitting in second place of the Interior Division with 51 points, with the Warriors holding down third spot with 45 points.

The Penticton Vees are leading the division with 63 points, caught in a log jam for second place overall in the BCHL with the Victoria Grizzlies and Chilliwack Chiefs.

Leading the BCHL is the Wenatchee Wild with 70 points.

On Saturday, the Vipers will return to Kal Tire Place when they host Powell River at 6 p.m.

