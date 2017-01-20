37392
36923

Vernon  

Police seek missing man

- | Story: 186549

Vernon RCMP are requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing man.

Matthew Jay Pollard was last seen Thursday night, on the 2100 block of 32nd Street in Vernon. 
 
Police recommend that you do not approach him, but call RCMP at 250-545-7171.

Pollard is described as a Caucasion male, 34 years old, five feet 10 inches tall and 181 pounds. He has short, dark hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red hoodie and light coloured pants.

Police are concerned for his health and well-being.

Anyone with information on Pollard's whereabouts is urged to contact Vernon RCMP or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). 

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.


37590


Real Estate
2928113
5346 Signet Cr
6 bedrooms 4 baths
$1,195,000
more details
38457


Send us your News Tips!




Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Jitter-Bug
Jitter-Bug Vernon SPCA >


37432


News anchor loses it over a pig

News anchor loses it over a pig

Must Watch
Admittedly Chris P. Bacon is probably the best name ever, so you can’t really blame the guy.
TheTango-DailyDose-0119201700
Daily Dose – January 20, 2017
Daily Dose
Get cozy for today’s Daily Dose!
TheTango-DailyDose-0119201706
Daily Dose – January 20, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
The end of an era has come… Yes, the work week is almost...
nicole_kidman_keeps_her_relationship_with_her_adopted_children_simple.jpg
Nicole Kidman keeps her relationship with her adopted children ‘simple’
Showbiz
Nicole Kidman wants to maintain a “simple”
TheTango-BadassGrandmas-0119201776
Grandmas who are way more badass than you
Galleries
Remember the stereotype that all grandmas are tiny and sweet,


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38211